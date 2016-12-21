BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Dec 21 McKesson Corp
* McKesson and Change Healthcare announce termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period for the creation of a new healthcare information technology company
* Acquisition is expected to close in first half of calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
