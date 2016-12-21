Dec 21 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana shipping inc says has entered into a time charter
contract with Swissmarine Services S.A., Geneva
* Diana shipping inc - has agreed to reduce price by us$1.0
million for vessels hull no. H2548 and hull no. H2549
* Diana shipping inc - daily gross charter rate will be 24%
above bci_2014 average of five pre-determined time charter
routes as published by Baltic exchange
* Diana shipping inc - delivery date of two vessels is now
expected to be on January 4, 2017
* Diana shipping inc. Announces a reduction of the contract
price to the shipbuilding contracts of two Newbuildings; time
charter contracts for m/v Newport news with Swissmarine and for
m/v Leto and m/v Naias with Glencore
