Dec 21 Onenergy Inc
* Onenergy Inc. announces proposed acquisition of Ozz
Electric Inc.
* Onenergy Inc - anticipated as part of transaction, newco,
which will hold spin out business, will complete a new listing
application with exchange
* Onenergy Inc - expected combined entity, after completion
of deal, will qualify as a Tier 1 industrial issuer pursuant to
requirements of exchange
* Onenergy Inc - LOI contemplates that resulting issuer will
issue 150.0 million common shares to shareholders of OZZ at a
deemed price of $0.50 per share
* Completion of transaction would result in a reverse
takeover
