Dec 21 Hershey Co -
* Buck will succeed John P. Bilbrey, who previously
announced his intention to retire from company
* Michele Buck, currently company's executive vice president
and chief operating officer, as Hershey's next president and CEO
effective March 1, 2017
* Bilbrey will continue as non-executive chairman of
Hershey's board of directors following his retirement as
president and ceo
