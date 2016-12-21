Dec 21 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc
:
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- has entered into a new
employment agreement with chairman and ceo Lawrence E. Dewey
* Allison Transmission Holdings - board will consider both
internal and external candidates to assume Allison
Transmission's ceo position in 2018
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- agreement runs through
May 31, 2018 at which time Dewey, currently 60 years old,
intends to retire
* Lawrence e. Dewey to retire as chairman and ceo of Allison
Transmission in May 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: