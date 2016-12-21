Dec 21 Ovascience Inc :
* Ovascience Inc - to continue to make augment available to
patients at partner clinics in Canada and Japan and maintain its
current commercial footprint
* Changes will enable company to extend its cash position
into Q1 of 2019
* Improving cost structure through corporate restructuring;
extending cash runway to Q1 2019
* Ovascience Inc- Michelle Dipp, executive chair will
oversee operations while company conducts a comprehensive search
for a new chief executive officer
* Also incur further restructuring charges related to
restructuring plan
* Ovascience - will slow commercial expansion, reassess its
ongoing and planned clinical studies of augment, and undertake a
corporate restructuring
* Chief executive officer, Harald Stock and chief operating
officer, Paul Chapman to step down to seek new opportunities
* Ovascience Inc- company will also reduce its workforce by
approximately 30 percent
* Anticipates that operating cash burn will be between $45
million and $50 million in 2017, excluding one-time cash items
* Ovascience Inc - anticipates it will have sufficient
funds, without additional financing, to support its revised
operating plan into Q1 of 2019
* Ovascience announces business update
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: