European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Dec 21 CalAmp Corp -
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $84 million to $89 million
* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $85.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.31
* CalAmp Corp sees Q4 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $11 to $15 million
* CalAmp reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Q3 revenue $83.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.9 million
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.