European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Dec 21 Xoma Corp
* Company is concentrating its investments on clinical development, with an initial focus on Xoma 358 clinical programs
* Jim Neal named CEO and joins board of directors, replacing John Varian who retires but remains a member of board of directors
* To reflect narrowed corporate focus on Xoma 358 clinical programs, company will reduce its headcount by 57 positions
* Xoma announces up to $22 million generated from sale of Royalty Streams from two license agreements to Healthcare Royalty Partners and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.