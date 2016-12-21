Dec 21 Sunoco LP -
* Sunoco LP says has amended certain key items of its $1.5
billion revolving credit facility and $2.0 billion term loan
agreement
* Amended certain key items of term loan agreement to
provide temporary covenant relief and financial flexibility over
upcoming quarters
* Amendment include maximum leverage ratio to be increased
to 6.75x beginning in Q4 2016 through 12/31/2017 with following
step-downs thereafter
* Sunoco LP announces amendment to its credit facilities
