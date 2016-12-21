European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Dec 21 QTS Realty Trust Inc :
* QTS increases unsecured credit facility by $300 million to $1.2 billion and extends maturity date
* QTS Realty Trust Inc - credit facility also provides for a $300 million accordion feature to increase credit facility up to $1.5 billion
* QTS increases unsecured credit facility by $300 million to $1.2 billion and extends maturity date
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.