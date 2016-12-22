Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.
Dec 22 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :
* Says BW Energy Gabon will pay HNR Energia $32 million in cash for interest, subject to certain adjustments.
* Says net proceeds of transaction are expected to be approximately $29.7 million
* Harvest Natural Resources - under terms of sale and purchase agreement, BW Energy Gabon will acquire HNR Energia's 100% interest in Harvest Dussafu B.V.
* Says after giving effect to transaction, Harvest would cease to have a presence in Gabon
* Harvest Natural Resources announces agreement to sell interests in Gabon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million