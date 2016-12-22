Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Dec 22 Trinet Group Inc
* Atairos to acquire ownership stake in Trinet from General Atlantic; Trinet welcomes new strategic investor and board member
* Trinet Group Inc says Michael Angelakis, chairman and chief executive officer of Atairos, will join Trinet's board of directors
* Michael Angelakis, CEO of Atairos, will join Trinet's board, increasing total number of Trinet directors to ten
* Trinet Group Inc- Atairos will buy about $440 million ownership stake in trinet by purchasing about 17.7 million shares of common stock for $25.00 per share
* Trinet Group Inc says Atairos group investment represents an approximately 26 percent ownership position in Trinet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics