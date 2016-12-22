BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - To engage with U.S. FDA to discuss Phase III development plans; trials in adults with IBS-C expected to begin in H2 of 2017
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - Co, Allergan pursuing patent protection for CR1 and CR2 that, if issued, is expected to provide patent coverage into mid-2030s
* Press Release - Ironwood and Allergan report topline phase IIB data supporting advancement of linaclotide colonic release-1 (CR1) in IBS-C Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.