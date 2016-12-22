BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 ConAgra Brands Inc
* ConAgra Brands Inc - Company is reaffirming its fiscal year 2017 outlook
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $7.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to improve sales growth trends in second half of fiscal year
* Qtrly grocery & snacks segment net sales decreased 6% to $854 million
* Qtrly total sales $2,088.4 million, down 11.5%
* Qtrly net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment decreased almost 11% to $740 million
* ConAgra Brands Inc says estimates that impacts of divestitures and foreign exchange lowered sales by 5.5% in quarter
* Q2 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ConAgra brands reports continued margin expansion and EPS growth in second quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 sales down 4 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.