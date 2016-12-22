BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 NeoGenomics Inc :
* NeoGenomics also revised its guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244 mln to $246 mln
* For FY 2016 company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be a loss of $0.30 - $0.28 per share
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $247.6 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 adjusted diluted EPS to be approximately $0.13 - $0.15 per share
* Expect only minimal increases in 2017 interest expense despite higher principal outstanding
* Have $52 mln available under revolving credit facility to pursue strategic opportunities
* NeoGenomics closes $150 mln senior credit facility
* Facility also reduces our weighted average cost of senior debt capital to roughly half previous level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.