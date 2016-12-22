UPDATE 2-U.S. packaging company WestRock to buy smaller rival for $1.39 bln
* WestRock shares rise 3.9 pct to 16-month high (Adds details, background, analyst comment, share price)
Dec 22 Columbus Mckinnon Corp
* Konecranes PLC has received approval from European Commission regarding Columbus McKinnon's acquisition of STAHL CraneSystems
* Company's acquisition of STAHL is expected to close between January 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017
* Columbus McKinnon announces European Commission approval for STAHL CraneSystems acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WestRock shares rise 3.9 pct to 16-month high (Adds details, background, analyst comment, share price)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)