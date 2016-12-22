Dec 22 Basic Energy Services Inc:

* Basic Energy Services Inc. to continue listing new shares of common stock and resume trading under ticker "BAS" following emergence from chapter 11 reorganization

* Company currently anticipates emerging from bankruptcy on December 23, 2016

* Assuming emergence on effective date of December 23,trading in new common shares is expected to commence on December 27, 2016