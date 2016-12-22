Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.
Dec 22 Basic Energy Services Inc:
* Basic Energy Services Inc. to continue listing new shares of common stock and resume trading under ticker "BAS" following emergence from chapter 11 reorganization
* Company currently anticipates emerging from bankruptcy on December 23, 2016
* Assuming emergence on effective date of December 23,trading in new common shares is expected to commence on December 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million