PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 Ifabric Corp:
* Ifabric Corp. reports record fourth quarter revenue and financial results for its 2016 financial year ended September 30th, 2016
* Ifabric corp says "will see reasonable sales growth in our apparel division in 2017 and significant growth in 2018 and beyond"
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.001
* Ifabric corp qtrly revenues of $4.2 million compared to $3.1 million in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 25 Asian stocks are set to climb to fresh three-month highs on Wednesday following a stronger Wall Street as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's eagerness to deliver on his campaign promises.
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics