BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Sonic Foundry Inc :
* Sonic Foundry Inc says Q4 gross margin increased to $7.1 million, or 75 pct of sales compared to $6.5 million, or 71 pct of sales for Q4 of 2015
* Sonic Foundry Inc says billings associated with company's cloud hosting business at $1.5 million this quarter were 38 pct higher than Q4 last year
* Sonic Foundry announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent to $9.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.