Dec 22 Cal-maine Foods Inc

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc says Q2 overall farm production costs were slightly lower than Q2 of fiscal 2016

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc says at November 26, 2016, cumulative losses that must be recovered prior to paying a dividend were $54.3 million

* "our results for Q2 of fiscal 2017 reflect extremely challenging market fundamentals in egg industry"

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc says will not pay a dividend for Q2 of fiscal 2017

* Qtrly feed costs per dozen were down 7.7 percent compared with a year ago

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc says for Q2 of fiscal 2017, average customer selling prices were down 50.7 percent from same period of fiscal 2016

* Cal-Maine Foods -experienced reduced demand in Q2 for egg products, as many commercial customers reformulated products to use fewer eggs when prices spiked

* Cal-Maine Foods reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.48

* Q2 sales $253.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S