Dec 22 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc says approximately 190 of a planned 450 patients have been enrolled in trial to date

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces independent committee's positive recommendation for continuation of phase 3 clinical trial of SPECT/CT imaging agent 1404

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces independent committee's positive recommendation for continuation of phase 3 clinical trial of SPECT/CT imaging agent 1404