BRIEF-Bruker acquires Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
Dec 22 Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals -following closing, dipexium will be renamed PLX Pharma Inc, and will operate under leadership of PLX management team
* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc - co to issue about 36 million new shares of common stock to PLX stockholders under exchange ratio formula
* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc - boards of directors of both Dipexium and PLX Pharma have unanimously approved proposed transaction
* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc - PLX stockholders will receive newly issued shares of common stock of Dipexium
* Dipexium and PLX Pharma announce merger agreement
* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc - upon closing of merger, existing PLX stockholders are expected to own 76.75% of Dipexium common shares outstanding
* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Michael Valentino to serve as executive chairman of board and Natasha Giordano to serve as president and CEO of combined co
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
