BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :
* Mountain Province Diamonds Inc says that Bruce Ramsden, vice president finance and cfo, has tendered his resignation with effect from January 31, 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds - pending appointment of Ramsden's successor Jennie Ly will serve as acting cfo with effect from February 1, 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds announces resignation of cfo and appointment of acting cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.