Dec 22 Clairvest Group Inc :
* Clairvest Group Inc. acquires shares of Discovery Air Inc.
* Acquired 4.2 million common shares of Discovery Air, about
5.1% of Discovery's current issued, outstanding common shares at
$0.20 per share
* Clairvest acquired common shares of Discovery Air Inc by
way of a private agreement
* Together with persons acting jointly with co currently
own, or exercise control over shares representing about 81% of
discovery shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: