BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc:
* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. announces earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended september 30, 2016
* Consolidated revenue of $72.4 million for three months ended Sept 30, compared to $58.2 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.