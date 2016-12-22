BRIEF-Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan
* Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan; believe shareholder's equity being understated by $4.7 billion
Dec 22 Peabody Energy Corp
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
* Peabody - Proposed plan provides for a new, sustainable capital structure that significantly reduces pre-filing debt levels by more than $5 billion
* Is targeting emergence around beginning of Q2 of 2017
* Peabody Energy Corp - Board to comprise of CEO, a director chosen by co, appointments from 3 large creditor groups, 4 directors chosen by search process
* Peabody currently expects to have a hearing on disclosure statement on Jan. 26, 2017
* Peabody Energy Corp - Three key stakeholder groups reached agreement with co on framework that culminated in plan of reorganization filed today
* Plan also provides for a nine-member board of directors
* Peabody Energy completes key milestone toward emergence from chapter 11; files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - board of directors has approved a $100 million capital expenditure budget for 2017
* Sprague Resources Lp - transaction is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow and generate about $3 to $4 million of adjusted EBITDA annually