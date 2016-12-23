BRIEF-Mednax to acquire Neonatology Practice in Utah
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
Dec 23 Ontex Group Nv :
* Ontex announces agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas
* To acquire personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas S.A. for an enterprise value of R$1 billion (euro 286 million)
* Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in double digit EPS accretion in first year of ownership
* Ontex Group NV - Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in return on capital employed exceeding Ontex's cost of capital in first year of ownership
* After cost synergies anticipate modest growth in adjusted EBITDA margins for enlarged Ontex Group in 2017
* Completion of transaction currently expected to take place in Q1 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina