BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
Dec 23 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aerie now expects to resubmit Rhopressa(TM)NDA filing near end of Q1 of 2017
* Florida facility will not be ready for pre-approval inspection by FDA until end of February 2017
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Delay does not result from any new findings, but rather additional time needed to complete validation of new equipment
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals provides update on timing of NDA filing for Rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
ZURICH, Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.