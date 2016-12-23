Dec 23 EnteroMedics Inc -

* Declared a 1-for-70 reverse stock split of co's common stock, will be effective for trading purposes upon commencement of trading on Dec 28

* Used net proceeds from the offering to continue its commercialization efforts for vbloc neurometabolic therapy

* Announced that all $18.75 million of its senior amortizing convertible notes will be converted as of tuesday, December 27, 2016

* Under terms of securities purchase deal, co issued $1.5 million of notes at initial closing, balance issued in 2 tranches of $11.0 million, $6.25 million

