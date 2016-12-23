BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom qtrly basic earnings per share NT$1.00
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Dec 23 EnteroMedics Inc -
* Declared a 1-for-70 reverse stock split of co's common stock, will be effective for trading purposes upon commencement of trading on Dec 28
* Used net proceeds from the offering to continue its commercialization efforts for vbloc neurometabolic therapy
* Announced that all $18.75 million of its senior amortizing convertible notes will be converted as of tuesday, December 27, 2016
* Under terms of securities purchase deal, co issued $1.5 million of notes at initial closing, balance issued in 2 tranches of $11.0 million, $6.25 million
* Enteromedics announces 1-for-70 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking