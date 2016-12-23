BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
Dec 23 Microbix Biosystems Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.010
* Microbix reports fiscal 2016 results continued profitability and strong revenue growth
* Q4 revenue C$3.471 million versus C$2.114 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
ZURICH, Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.