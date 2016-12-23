BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
Dec 23 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc :
* Additional participation from Broadfin capital, boxer capital of Tavistock Group and Healthcap
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - will issue 14 million ordinary shares to investors at a price of $2.50 per ordinary share
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - proceeds from private placement will be used primarily to fund co's acquisition of u.s. Rights to Keveyis
* Financing is being led by cam capital and vivo capital
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc announces $35 million equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
ZURICH, Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.