Dec 23 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc :

* Additional participation from Broadfin capital, boxer capital of Tavistock Group and Healthcap

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - will issue 14 million ordinary shares to investors at a price of $2.50 per ordinary share

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - proceeds from private placement will be used primarily to fund co's acquisition of u.s. Rights to Keveyis

* Financing is being led by cam capital and vivo capital

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc announces $35 million equity financing