BRIEF-Mednax to acquire Neonatology Practice in Utah
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
Dec 23 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc :
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc says taro is also eligible to receive additional future payments upon achievement of certain sales unit milestones
* Strongbridge expects to commercially launch Keveyis in U.S. In April 2017
* Strongbridge Biopharma - under terms of purchase agreement, Strongbridge will provide taro with upfront and deferred payments of $8.5 million in two installments
* Strongbridge Biopharma - Taro has agreed to continue to manufacture Keveyis for Strongbridge under an exclusive supply agreement at least for period of Keveyis orphan exclusivity
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc announces acquisition of U.S. Rights to Keveyis from Taro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: