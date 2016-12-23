Dec 23 Ebix Inc :

* Under terms of agreement, Ebix's Latin American subsidiary has acquired all of outstanding capital stock of WDEV

* Transaction to be immediately accretive for its shareholders.

* Ebix Inc - retained entire senior management team led by Guillermo Reid, founder and CEO of WDEV

* Ebix Inc - funded purchase using its internal cash reserves, with no Ebix shares being issued

* Ebix acquires Rio De Janeiro based WDEV, to become the largest end-to-end insurance software services company in brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: