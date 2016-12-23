Tribune Media CEO to step down in March
Jan 25 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.
Dec 23 Caterpillar Inc :
* Joe Creed appointed vice president of finance services division
* Dave Walton appointed vice president of financial products division
* Kent Adams to retire
* Mike Dewalt, vice president of finance services division, has elected to retire
* Zack Kauk appointed vice president of excavation division
* Zack Kauk appointed vice president of excavation division

* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements and appointments
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
* S&P Global Inc -addition of Stephanie Hill to board brings number of S&P global directors to 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: