Tribune Media CEO to step down in March
Jan 25 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.
Dec 23 Kontrol Energy Corp :
* Kontrol Energy Corp - has entered into debt settlement agreements with two arm's length creditors of company
* Kontrol Energy Corp - terms of financing are subject to a non-disclosure agreement.
* Kontrol Energy Corp enters into a letter of intent for $4 million of debt acquisition financing and completes third tranche closing of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
* S&P Global Inc -addition of Stephanie Hill to board brings number of S&P global directors to 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: