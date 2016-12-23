Tribune Media CEO to step down in March
Jan 25 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.
Dec 23 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital Group Inc. Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Home Capital Group Inc says may purchase for cancellation up to 5.3 million of common shares, representing about 10% of public float as of December 19, 2016
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
* S&P Global Inc -addition of Stephanie Hill to board brings number of S&P global directors to 13