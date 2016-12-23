Tribune Media CEO to step down in March
Jan 25 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.
Dec 23 Broadway Financial Corp :
* United States department of treasury has sold 4.7 mln shares of company's voting common stock
* As part of treasury's sales, First Republic Bank made a minority investment of $2.5 mln
* Shares were sold at a price of $1.59 per share
* Proceeds from sale of non-voting shares to finance a portion of shares it repurchased from treasury
* Repurchased a total of 139,119 voting shares from Bank Of Hope and NCIF at repurchase price of $1.59 per share
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces repurchase of shares from U.S. Treasury
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
* S&P Global Inc -addition of Stephanie Hill to board brings number of S&P global directors to 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: