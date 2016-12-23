BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million
Dec 23 Neovasc Inc :
* Neovasc announces update in litigation with cardiaq
* Will deposit US$70 million into a joint escrow account and enter into a general security agreement related to remaining damages awarded by court
* Preparing to appeal validity of award, as well as ruling on inventorship to United States Court of Appeal for Federal Circuit
* Further arguments were heard in court and no decision was rendered by court at this time
* United States District Court for District of Massachusetts has granted a stay of judgment pending completion of its appeal
* "As a result of court order imposing a stay, Cardiaq cannot enforce money judgment pending outcome of appeal"
* Neovasc will also require court approval for transactions outside course of normal business
* On December 14, hearing took place in Germany regarding ongoing European litigation with Cardiaq
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - unit is proposing to issue $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement