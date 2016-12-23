Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Dec 23 Steel Partners Holdings Lp :
* Steel Partners amends definitive agreement to acquire remaining shares of Steel Excel
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp- upon completion of transaction, Steel Excel will no longer be publicly traded
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp -to acquire all outstanding shares of Steel Excel's stock for $17.80 per share in preferred units of steel partners
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp- deal was unanimously approved by boards of each of Steel Excel and general partner of Steel Partners
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.