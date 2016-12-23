BRIEF-Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
Dec 23 Stuart Olson Inc
* Negotiated a minor amendment to its revolving credit facility by changing required interest coverage ratio covenant
* Amendment unanimously approved by lenders, provides Co's required interest coverage ratio shall be 2.25:1 until June 30, 2017
* Stuart Olson announces amendment to its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
* Amphenol Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 record results and new stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year