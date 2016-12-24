Dec 23 Maxim Power Corp

* Enters agreement to sell Maxim Power (USA), Inc. to hull street energy

* Says net proceeds to maxim after accounting for debt and transaction costs are anticipated to be $84 million

* Deal for an implied enterprise value of $106 million inclusive of anticipated working capital

* Credit suisse is acting as financial advisor to maxim for purposes of transaction

