UPDATE 2-U.S. packaging company WestRock to buy smaller rival for $1.39 bln
* WestRock shares rise 3.9 pct to 16-month high (Adds details, background, analyst comment, share price)
Dec 23 Maxim Power Corp
* Enters agreement to sell Maxim Power (USA), Inc. to hull street energy
* Says net proceeds to maxim after accounting for debt and transaction costs are anticipated to be $84 million
* Deal for an implied enterprise value of $106 million inclusive of anticipated working capital
* Credit suisse is acting as financial advisor to maxim for purposes of transaction
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)