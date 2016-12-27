BRIEF-Discovery Networks UK and Ireland says negotiations between with Sky over new carriage deal reached impasse
* Discovery Networks UK and Ireland - negotiations between Discovery and Sky over new carriage deal have reached an impasse
Dec 26 Qualcomm Inc :
* Qualcomm Inc - has granted Gionee royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture, sell 3G WCDMA, CDMA2000, 4G LTE complete devices for use in china
* Press release - Qualcomm signs 3G/4G China patent license agreement with Gionee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.