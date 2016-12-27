BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Seattle Genetics Inc
* Seattle Genetics announces clinical hold on several phase 1 trials of Vadastuximab Talirine (SGN-CD33A)
* Enrollment continues on phase 3 cascade trial in acute myeloid leukemia and phase 1/2 trial in myelodysplastic syndrome
* Clinical holds were initiated to evaluate potential risk of hepatotoxicity in patients who were treated with SGN-CD33A
* Six patients have been identified with hepatotoxicity, including several cases of veno-occlusive disease, with four fatal events
* Two phase 1 trials have been placed on partial clinical hold
* Clinical holds initiated to evaluate risk of hepatotoxicity in patients who got allogeneic stem cell transplant before or after treatment
* Phase 1/2 trial of SGN-CD33A monotherapy in pre- and post-allogeneic transplant aml patients has been placed on full clinical hold
* No new studies will be initiated until clinical holds are lifted
* Seattle genetics announces clinical hold on several phase 1 trials of Vadastuximab Talirine (SGN-CD33A) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500