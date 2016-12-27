Dec 27 Euroseas Ltd :

* Company also announced that it agreed to sell for scrap m/v eleni p, a 72,119 dwt 1997-built drybulk carrier

* M/V Eleni P is expected to be delivered to its buyers in beginning of January 2017.

* Euroseas Ltd. Announces delivery of feeder containership and sale of drybulk vessel