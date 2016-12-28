Dec 27 Capstream Ventures Inc :

* Capstream announces establishment of joint venture with True Incube, True Incube C$10 million investment in Capstream & provides a business update

* Says joint venture will operate as a newly incorporated Thai company proposed to be named "True Axion Games LTD"

* Capstream - Capstream will issue 20 million common shares at a price of C$0.50 per share

* Says capital contribution to True Axion Games will be a total of approximately USD$5 million