Dec 28 Shell Midstream Partners Lp :
* Shell Midstream Partners LP says acquisition was funded
with borrowings under shell midstream partners' revolving credit
facilities
* Shell Midstream Partners LP - acquired 10% interest in
Proteus Oil Pipeline Company LLC 10% interest in endymion oil
pipeline from BP
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Shell Midstream Partners LP- terms of acquisition were
approved by board of directors of general partner of Shell
Midstream Partners
* Shell Midstream Partners LP - also acquired 1pct interest
in Cleopatra Gas gathering from BP
* Shell Midstream Partners LP acquires interests in three
Gulf of Mexico pipelines
