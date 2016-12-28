PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 28 Fairmont Resources
* Fairmont Resources Inc receives extension for Grabasa acquisition
* Fairmont Resources Inc - "we are optimistic that a financing solution is close at hand for completing acquisition of Grabasa"
* Has received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until Feb 22, 2017 from Spanish court in Badajoz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.