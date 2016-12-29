RBC woos three senior financials bankers from Deutsche Bank
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.
Dec 28 Pure Multi-family Reit LP
* Pure Multi-Family REIT LP announces $40 million property acquisition in Dallas, Texas
* To fund acquisition with proceeds from sale of Fairways at Prestonwood
* To fund deal with new first mortgage financing in amount of approximately $16.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.
* "Apple was offered terms consistent with terms accepted by more than one hundred other chinese companies and refused to even consider them"
* HAS LAUNCHED A FOCUSED GENOMIC PANEL FOR HEREDITARY BREAST AND OVARIAN CANCER SYNDROME (HBOC)