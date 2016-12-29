Dec 29 Cempra Inc
* Cempra receives complete response letter from FDA for
solithromycin NDAs
* FDA did not request any further information on
solithromycin efficacy for CABP in CRL
* Says plans to request a meeting with FDA as soon as
possible to discuss issues identified in a complete response
letter
* Comprehensive plan for post-marketing safety assessment
including an enhanced pharmacovigilance program would also be
required
* To address the deficiency, FDA is recommending a
comparative study to evaluate safety of solithromycin in
patients with CABP
* During inspections of Wockhardt Limited and Hospira
manufacturing facilities, FDA field investigator conveyed
deficiencies to representatives
* CRL states that FDA cannot approve NDAs in their present
form
* CRL notes that additional clinical safety information and
satisfactory resolution of manufacturing facility inspection
deficiencies required
* Based on their review of NDAs, CRL stated that FDA
determined risk of hepatotoxicity had not been adequately
characterized.
* Says plans to provide FDA with an update on manufacturing
progress at Uquifia
* Details on the deficiencies were not provided in CRL
* Cempra inc says "is committed to working with FDA to
achieve approval of solithromycin as quickly as possible"
