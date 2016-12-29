Dec 29 IGM Financial Inc
* Acquires 10% interest in market-leading China Asset
Management Co Ltd
* Mackenzie Investments has opportunity to increase its
equity position by additional 3.9% in January through another
purchase agreement
* Both transactions involve separate non-strategic
shareholders that are state-owned enterprises in China
* Proposed transaction is expected to be accretive to IGM
financial's earnings in first full year of ownership
* Unit, Mackenzie Financial Corp has entered into an
agreement to acquire a 10% interest in China Asset Management Co
Ltd
* Deal for RMB¥2.4 billion (CAD$468 million)
* IGM Financial - expects to finance transaction with a
combination of existing cash and issuance of debt and/or
preferred shares in first half of 2017
